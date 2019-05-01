Husband, father, grandpa, great-grandpa, great-great-grandpa, lead-packer, Distinguished Soldier are all words to describe a Great, Strong man that put his family first named John "T-Tom" Morris Thomas. Morris, as he was affectionately referred to by his wife Shirley, was the first born of two siblings. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He received the Good Conduct Medal and the National Defense Service Medal. He also worked and retired from PPG Industries after over 30 years of dedicated service where he created long lasting friendships and was lead-packer and took care of the staff that worked under his supervision. He received many awards including the PPG Silica Products $100 million in Sales award on Dec. 7, 1993, before retiring in 1998.

He enjoyed cooking and taught his children how to fish, crab, catch turtles, raise chickens, hens, ducks and geese preparing them for life by instilling these valuable skills and more. Caring for his children and grandchildren was one of his greatest joys. He worked hard to provide for his family and always instilled the importance of being together during the holidays. He enjoyed preparing large meals and playing music as the family enjoyed each other's company learning many cooking secrets from him. He has shared stories of his time in the Navy when he prepared meals for the crew. He would also talk about the racism he faced in the workplace and in life helping us to understand the importance of the freedoms we relish on a daily basis.

He was preceded in death by parents, Joe Haley Thomas and Helen Semien Thomas; brothers, Bobby and Nicholas Thomas; loving wife of 62 years, Shirley Blair Thomas; and son and daughter-in-law, Joe (Beth) Thomas.

Morris leaves to cherish his memories, Anita (James) Steward, Deborah (Larry) Prudhomme, Audrey Brown, Jennifer Lewis, Bobby Thomas, Teresa (Derek) Bellard and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, cousins, and friends.

Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 2, 2019. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. at Fondel Memorial Chapel, located 832 N. Lyons St., Lake Charles, LA 70601. Interment will follow at Combre Memorial Park under the direction of Fondel Memorial Chapel. Published in American Press on May 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary