John "Ken" Patin
1939 - 2020
John Kenneth Patin, 80, of Lake Charles, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, in a local hospital.
Mr. Patin was born in New Iberia and lived the majority of his life in Lake Charles. During his younger years Ken enjoyed countless weekends camping alongside friends and family at Sam Houston Jones State Park and long extensive summer vacations throughout the states and Mexico in their Airstream Trailer. Swimming in his pool in the backyard was one of his favorite summer activities. He enjoyed listening to vinyl records and transistor radios and loved shopping, especially for shoes and wallets. Ken was a teller of time and will be remembered for his unique personality and punctuality. He will be greatly missed.
He leaves to honor his memory, one brother, Peter Durand Patin; and many cousins, including his dear friend, Renée Patin Pettaway.
He was preceded in death by his father, Judge John A. "Jap" Patin; his mother, Theresa Durand Patin; and caregiver, Ms. Margaret Pete.
Ken's family wishes to express heartfelt appreciation to his caregivers, Stella Williams, Lonnella Williams and Sandra Anderson for the wonderful care and kindness they provided him, and to the many others who helped over the years, you know who you are!
Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Monsignor Charles Dubois will officiate. Interment will be at a later date in Consolata Cemetery. Visitation prior to the service will begin at 12:30 p.m. and will resume following the service until 3 p.m. in the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to Abrahams Tent at 2424 Fruge St., Lake Charles, LA 70601.

Published in American Press on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Visitation
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
June 15, 2020
Rest in peace my high school friend. Prayers for family and friends
David J Sonnier
Classmate
June 13, 2020
Brittney Beale
