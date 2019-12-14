|
John Regan, of Lake Charles, La., passed away at the age of 83, on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019.
John was born to Leo and Lucille Domingue Regan on Feb. 8, 1936. After graduating from St. Francis Catholic School of Iota, La., John served his country in the Army within the 11th Airborne Division as a paratrooper. He was then employed by Conoco for over 30 years. John was an active and passionate member of St. Theodore Catholic Church of Moss Bluff, La., and was a 4th degree Knight of Columbus.
Those left to cherish John's memory include two daughters, Lynn Regan of Frisco, Texas, Becky Ogea and husband Paul of LeBleu Settlement; as well as daughter-in-law, Claudette Regan of Moss Bluff. John will also be remembered by his brother, Wayne Regan of California; sister-in-law, Margaret Regan of Egan; and six grandchildren, Melanie Regan, Lily Regan, Kelsey Drake, Wesley Drake, Amanda Ogea and Jon Ogea; two great-grandchildren, Cameron and Grayson Miller.
John was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Elsie Hebert Regan; his son, Robert Steven Regan; his grandson, Nicolas Regan; and his brother, Larry Regan.
Visitation for John will be held in the Hixson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff on Sunday, Dec. 15, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a rosary to be held at 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial, officiated by Monsignor Charles Dubois, will be held at 10 a.m. on Dec. 16, at St. Theodore Catholic Church. Burial will be private at Consolata Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the .
Published in American Press on Dec. 14, 2019