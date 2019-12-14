Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hixson Moss Bluff
150 Bruce Circle
Moss Bluff, LA 70611
(337) 855-2929
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hixson Moss Bluff
150 Bruce Circle
Moss Bluff, LA 70611
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
6:00 PM
Hixson Moss Bluff
150 Bruce Circle
Moss Bluff, LA 70611
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Theodore Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for John Regan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Regan


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Regan Obituary
John Regan, of Lake Charles, La., passed away at the age of 83, on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019.
John was born to Leo and Lucille Domingue Regan on Feb. 8, 1936. After graduating from St. Francis Catholic School of Iota, La., John served his country in the Army within the 11th Airborne Division as a paratrooper. He was then employed by Conoco for over 30 years. John was an active and passionate member of St. Theodore Catholic Church of Moss Bluff, La., and was a 4th degree Knight of Columbus.
Those left to cherish John's memory include two daughters, Lynn Regan of Frisco, Texas, Becky Ogea and husband Paul of LeBleu Settlement; as well as daughter-in-law, Claudette Regan of Moss Bluff. John will also be remembered by his brother, Wayne Regan of California; sister-in-law, Margaret Regan of Egan; and six grandchildren, Melanie Regan, Lily Regan, Kelsey Drake, Wesley Drake, Amanda Ogea and Jon Ogea; two great-grandchildren, Cameron and Grayson Miller.
John was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Elsie Hebert Regan; his son, Robert Steven Regan; his grandson, Nicolas Regan; and his brother, Larry Regan.
Visitation for John will be held in the Hixson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff on Sunday, Dec. 15, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a rosary to be held at 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial, officiated by Monsignor Charles Dubois, will be held at 10 a.m. on Dec. 16, at St. Theodore Catholic Church. Burial will be private at Consolata Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the .
Published in American Press on Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -