John Richard "Squirt" Breaux passed away on May 13, 2019. He began his life on Oct. 8, 1937, in Gum Cove, La., with his parents John Louis Breaux and Matilda Landry Breaux. John grew up in a family of farmers and worked alongside his father until graduating from Vinton High School in 1956. He attended McNeese State University, completing his degree in Geology, and following that served in the U.S. Army. He was then employed by Baroid as a Mud Engineer. His father offered him the opportunity to return to farming and he was in that vocation for many years. When agriculture in Louisiana began it's decline, John returned to McNeese to certify to teach high school chemistry. His teaching career began at Vinton High School and continued at Cypress/Fairbanks High School in Houston, Texas, until his retirement in 2003. He was a favorite teacher to many of his students. John married his high school sweetheart, Una Mae Perdreauville in 1958. He was a devoted husband and a giving father to four children. John loved being outdoors and was an extremely hard worker, no matter if it was teaching his students or building his own retirement home.

Those left to cherish his memory include his children, Michelle (Leslie) Breaux of Texas, Traci and husband Marcel Guidroz of Moss Bluff, Cassie and husband Jim Beam of Montgomery, Texas, and John Cody Breaux and wife Valerie of Montgomery, Texas; brother, Wimpy Breaux and wife Betty of Lafayette; grandchildren, Christie Mokry, Patti Mokry, Lauren Breaux, Kaylin Guidroz, Brendon Guidroz, Olivia Breaux and Bennett Breaux; great-grandchildren, Aiden Mokry, Maesyn LaFleur, and Aspen Guidroz; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Matilda Breaux; his brothers, Shelby "Buddy" Breaux and Edwin Breaux; sister-in-law, Mary Francis Breaux; and his wife of almost 50 years, Una Mae Breaux.

Having been a life-long Catholic, John will be remembered at a mass of Christian burial at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sulphur on Friday, May 24, 2019, at 10 A.M. with Father Tim Goodly officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 4-8 P.M. with a rosary at 6:30 p.m. to be held at Johnson & Robinson Funeral Home in Sulphur, La. He will be laid to rest at Mimosa Pines Cemetery South in Carlyss under the direction of Johnson and Robison Funeral Home.