Dr. John Richard Enright passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020. He was born Oct. 24, 1936, to Clarence Edward Sr. and Julia Irma Enright in Sicily Island, La. He graduated from Sicily Island High School in 1954 and attended Louisiana Tech University. He graduated from LSU School of Medicine in New Orleans, La., in 1961 and served in the U.S. Navy from 1962-1964. While in the Navy, Dr. Enright served his country as a Medical Officer in Destroyer Squadron 21 after being stationed in San Diego, Calif. After several years of practicing family medicine, he completed a residency in urology at Confederate Memorial Medical Center in Shreveport, La. He and his family moved to Lake Charles in 1972, where he began a successful career in urology. Throughout his career he served as the President of the Louisiana Urological Society, the Louisiana State Medical Society, and the Calcasieu Parish Medical Society. He was named Chief of Staff at St. Patrick's Hospital in Lake Charles several times. He retired in 2005.

Dr. Enright's legendary wit and sense of humor were only surpassed by his kindness and compassion. He was an avid hunter and outdoorsman, and loved spending time with family and friends. Always proud of his Louisiana roots, he never missed a chance to cheer for LSU football (Geaux Tigers!!!) and served as an honorary Sheriff's Deputy in Calcasieu Parish. His other hobbies included woodworking, traveling and playing practical jokes on his friends, daughters and grandchildren. Most of all, he loved the mountains and spending time by the Flathead River at his home in Montana.

Those left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of almost 61 years, Monette Moreau Enright; his daughters, Ellen Ellis and husband Bobby, Sharon Scheib and husband Jay, and Colleen Magee and husband Michael Sr. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Allison Lyles Davis and husband Heath, Casey Scheib Raspanti and husband Michael, Dr. Michael Magee Jr.and wife Wendy, Stephen Magee, Leslie Magee, Robert Ellis; and eight great-grandchildren all of whom were his pride and joy. Surviving siblings include Charles Enright and wife Jo Ann, Eleanor G'sell, and Thomas Leslie Enright Sr. and wife Reta.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brothers, Clarence Edward Enright Jr. and James Wilmer Enright.

His funeral service will be held at noon on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church. Monsignor Jace Eskind will officiate. Burial will follow in Consolata Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Visitation will be at the church on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the start of the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church, 5495 Elliott Rd, Lake Charles LA 70605.

