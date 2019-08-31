|
|
John Robert "JR" Hebert, age 90, of Lake Charles, La., passed away on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. John was born Dec. 19, 1928, in Bell City, La.
John proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy in World War II. His love of flying led him on many adventures.
He was preceded in death by his wife, of 50 years, Mildred Foshee Hebert; parents, Aleba and Alzena Hebert; a brother, Alvin Hebert; and a sister, Mary Alma Hebert.
Survivors include a son, John Kelly Hebert and wife Sue of Duncan, Okla.; a daughter, Tiffany Fournet and husband Rocke of Lake Charles; five grandchildren, Chris Caire, John Lee Hebert, Shayne Smith, Amy Green and Cooper Fournet; eight great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held 8:30 - 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at Hixson Funeral Home in Lake Charles.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the BINGO Fund at Southwest LA Veterans Home, 1610 Evangeline Road, Jennings, LA. 70546.
Published in American Press on Aug. 31, 2019