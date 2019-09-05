|
|
A beloved member of our family, John Robira Cannon, went to be with the Lord during the early morning hours of Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. John's final days and moments were filled with loving visits from family and friends as well as, peaceful rest. He was preceded in death by his wife, Margarita; and both parents, Rita Robira Cannon and Rufus Leon Cannon.
A Mass will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church followed by a graveside service at Consolata Cemetery. Rev. Monsignor Daniel A. Torres, Rev. Trey Ange and Deacon Tony Pousson will be officiating, under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. The family will welcome and receive all visitors and friends during the visitation from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a rosary at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5, at Johnson funeral home. Visitation will also be on Friday from 11 a.m. until 1:40 p.m.
Born on June 29, 1931, in Shreveport, La., John and his family moved to Sulphur (Maplewood), La., in 1944. John was the first student enrolled at Maplewood Elementary and graduated from Sulphur High School in 1951. Like many young men at the time, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and was proud to serve his country. Upon finishing his service, John began work at Continental Oil Company later to become Conoco in 1952 until his retirement in 1994.
Often using his vacations for travel, John's life changed in the summer of 1956 after a freak storm canceled his flight to Canada and became an impromptu trip to Mexico. It was there, exchanging American currency at a bank in Monterrey, Mexico that he met his wife, Margarita Delgado Elizondo. She was the secretary for the bank's president. Their love began, literally, at first sight. A few months later, on Sept. 26, 1956, John and Margarita married and lived their life to the very best. Faith, family, and community became their guiding path and continues today as their legacy. John and Margarita were lifetime members of Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church.
John Robira Cannon is survived by one brother, Dr. George Cannon (wife Peggy) Monroe. He has two sons, John Robira Cannon II (wife Frances), Kinder, and Rufus Leon Cannon (husband Tony), Lake Charles. His granddaughters are Kelly (husband David Sickey) Sarah (husband Hade Ange), and Laura (husband Kinney Maybery), as well as, ten great-grandchildren.
Published in American Press on Sept. 5, 2019