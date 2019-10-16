|
John Ronald Akers, 82, of Sulphur, passed away on Oct. 14, 2019, in a local hospital surrounded by his family. Ronald worked at Olin/Arcadian Chemical for 26 years until 1992, R. E. Heidt and the Sheriff's department for 11 years. He proudly served in the U.S. Army for two years as a military policeman. Ronald loved fishing and hunting, spending time with his family, country music dancing and reading westerns. Ronald was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 208 and Disabled American Veterans.
Ronald is survived by his wife of 53 years, Martha Smith Akers of Sulphur; his daughter, Jennifer Boudreaux and husband Carlton Jr. of Sulphur; his grandchildren, Christen Barrow and husband Raymond III of Sulphur, and Michelle Aileen Duhon and husband Justin of Orange, Texas; one great-grandchild, James Leo Barrow; his brother, Wayne Akers and wife Henrietta of Carlyss; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John O. and Aline Portie Akers.
Service for Ronald will be held on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home with Pastor Tim Norris officiating. Burial will follow at Mimosa Pines Cemetery in Carlyss. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, from 4-9 p.m. and will resume on Thursday from 8 a.m. until the time of service.
A special thank you to Amedysis Hospice and to all our neighbors, EMT, police and the Carlyss Fire Department.
Published in American Press on Oct. 16, 2019