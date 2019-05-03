Home

Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
John Royer
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Apostolic Temple
Lake Charles, LA
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Apostolic Temple
Lake Charles, LA
Funeral
Saturday, May 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Apostolic Temple
Lake Charles, LA
Burial
Following Services
Consolata Cemetery
John "JR" Royer


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John "JR" Royer Obituary
John "JR" Royer, age 93, passed away on May 1, 2019, at 11:07 a.m. in Houston, Texas. He was the husband of Barbara Gilland Royer.
Born in Oretta, La., he was the son of John and Golda Royer. He attended Lake Charles High and at 17, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served on the inaugural crew aboard the USS Kenneth Whiting in the Pacific during World War II. After leaving the Navy, John completed two years at Louisiana State University, and from there, worked at Chennault Air Force Base. As Property Control Person, he was the last person to leave when the base closed in 1963. But for the rest of his professional career, he worked in sales. A people person, he worked at Powell Lumber Company before he made a home at Builders' Sav-Mor in 1981. Known as Mr. John, he was loved by employees and customers alike until he fully retired at the age of 85.
He was a lifelong member of Apostolic Temple of Lake Charles, Louisiana, even serving as one of the building crew during one of the church builds. In addition to always being the handyman on call, John was an antique gun aficionado. He will be best remembered for his loud singing voice, his big laugh, and his infectious smile.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 50 years, Barbara Gilland Royer of Moss Bluff, La.; his daughter, Rebecca Royer of Houston, Texas; his brother, Calvin Royer and wife Anna of DeQuincy, La.; numerous nieces and nephews; and his favorite family, Apostolic Temple.
He was welcomed into Heaven by his baby girl, Jonna Elizabeth; his mother, Golda Kendall Royer; and his father, John Isaac Royer and wife Eunice. With them were his sisters and brother, Bette Royer, Danita Royer, Delores Willis, Ezora Callaway, Hollie Royer; and a host of his church family.
Whether you greeted him by Mr. John or JR, you were always met with a smile. There's no doubt that as he was greeted at the Pearly Gates of Heaven, John was wearing the biggest grin ever.
Visitation will be on Friday, May 3 from 5-8 p.m. at Apostolic Temple in Lake Charles and again on Saturday, May 4, from 12:30-2 p.m. The funeral will be held on Saturday, May 4, at 2 p.m. at Apostolic Temple with burial to follow at Consolata Cemetery.
Published in American Press on May 3, 2019
