John Rudy Porter, 86, left this world to live happily ever after with his other loved ones and God on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020.

Rudy was a Korean War Veteran, serving four years in the Air Force. He was a very special, kind and loving man who will be truly missed by his family and friends. He was a welder by trade and worked as a welding instructor at Sowela prior to his retirement. Rudy loved dancing and was always twirling and swaying with Bonnie and Mary Lee.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his previous wife, Mary Lee Rush Porter.

Those left behind that loved Rudy dearly are his loving and dedicated wife, Bonnie (Savoie) David Porter; step-daughter, Patty Sibley Welch (Clint Welch Jr.); stepson, Byron David (Cathy); sons, Anthony, Bryan and Derrick Porter; and daughter, Katherine. Bonnie, Patti and Clint loved Rudy with all of their heart and soul.

A private family graveside service with military honors will be at Prien Memorial Park at a later date, under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home.

