John Rufus Baccigalopi, 87, more affectionately known as "NuNu" to all, departed his earthly being at his home amongst his family members on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019.
NuNu was born to Gilford and Melanie Baccigalopi on July 23, 1932, in Little Chenier, La. He was a 1953 graduate of Creole High School and later employed by Crain Brothers as a buggy operator for many years.
He was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church and the J. P. Boudoin Knights of Columbus in Creole, La., Cameron Parish Farm Bureau, Louisiana Cattlemen's Association, and the American Legion having served in the Korean War from 1953-1955. He was privileged to be named the 2008 King Fur of the Louisiana Fur and Wildlife Festival honoring the fur industry. NuNu was also the central focus of a 1991 interview and article of the Times-Picayune where reporter Christopher Cooper followed him into the marshes of Little Chenier featuring and outlining his trapping conquests.
Above all else, he was a worshiping man. He worshiped his God and his Catholic faith. He worshiped his beautiful family. He worshiped his home of Little Chenier and the land he toiled for cattle, alligator and duck hunting and trapping. He worshiped the music he sang and played on his harmonica.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 65 years, Annette Boudreaux Baccigalopi; four children, Michael (Melasey) Baccigalopi of Little Chenier, La., Gail (Danny) Shay of Holmwood, La., Deborah (Thomas) McDaniel of Creole, La., and Mitchell (Dana) Baccigalopi of Little Chenier, La.; nine grandchildren, Danielle (Lane) Bonsall, Jarod (Heidi) Baccigalopi, Lacie (Scott) Hess, Chance Baccigalopi (Haley), Cody McDaniel, Kala Baccigalopi, Brittany Theriot, Brett (Lauren) Baccigalopi and Brilee Baccigalopi; 17 great-grandchildren, Claire, Luke, Zack, Taylon, Kaden, Ashton, Jaxon, Jordyn, Andon, Kullen, Addy, Kole, Brock, Cruz, Lux, Libby and Rhett; and three godchildren, Jackie Richard Bertrand, Donna Theriot Granger and Cheyenne Boudreaux.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gilford and Melanie Baccigalopi; brothers, Clyde and Willie Baccigalopi; and son, Bryan Keith Baccigalopi.
His family members will dearly miss his "Happy Birthday" harmonica rendition to each of them to celebrate their birthdays. A quiet, humble man with piercing blue eyes and a tender smile, NuNu was blessed with a wonderful life but the blessings he bestowed upon his family and friends will be forever ingrained in their hearts and memories.
Honored to carry NuNu to his final resting place are Pallbearers Jarod Baccigalopi, Chance Baccigalopi, Cody McDaniel, Brett Baccigalopi, Daniel Shay and Thomas McDaniel. Honorary pallbearers are Lane Bonsall, Scott Hess, Jody Trosclair, Jared LaBove, Kevin Bertrand and Cheyenne Boudreaux.
Visitation will be held at Hixson Funeral Home in Lake Charles, La., on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. with a rosary beginning at 6 p.m. led by the Rev. D. B. Thompson and continue on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, from 11 a.m. until time to depart for Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Creole, La., where a Mass of Christian Burial service officiated by the Rev. D. B. Thompson will begin at 2:30 p.m. Interment will be at Our Lady of the Marsh in Little Chenier following the service.
Published in American Press on Dec. 11, 2019