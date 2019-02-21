John Terry Richard, age 80, of Welsh, La., passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019. Terry was born Oct. 27, 1938, to Evans and Bernice Richard in Welsh, La. Terry was a life long residence of Welsh. He loved to garden, cook, play cards, spending time at his camp in Holly Beach crabbing and with his family . He enjoyed listening to music, dancing to Cajun French music and old classic country. Terry was retired from Helena Chemical and farming. He enjoyed crawfishing and treasured the friendships he made with all of his customers.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Raymond Richard.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 56 years, Gloria Richard; children, Todd Richard and wife Kana of Roanoke, La., Marla Landry and husband Paul of Jennings, La., Kim Briscoe and husband Neal of Welsh, La.; brothers, Harry Richard and wife Margie of Welsh, La., Michael Richard and wife Sue of Sulphur, La.; sister in-law, Barbara Richard of Welsh, La.; aunt, Jane Davidson of Welsh, La.; nine grandchildren, John Seth Briscoe (Allison), Hannah L. Cary (Ryan), Evan Landry, Samantha Landry, Gabrielle Briscoe, McKenzie Briscoe, Sawyer Briscoe, Kassidy Richard, Kennedy Richard; three great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, from 4 p.m.-9 p.m. at Hixson Funeral Home of Welsh with a rosary to be prayed at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume the following day Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at 8:30 a.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Seven Dolors at 11 a.m. Burial to follow in Oaklawn Cemetery.