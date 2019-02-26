John Thomas Savoie, 13, of Lake Charles was welcomed into Heaven Sunday, February 24, 2019.

John Thomas was a lifelong resident of Lake Charles. He was educated through Prien Lake Elementary and S.J. Welsh homebound programs. John really didn't really enjoy anything, he loved everything! He was an avid outdoorsman, loved strolls in the neighborhood, riding the tractor and bulldozer with his dad, car rides with mom, pool time with his sister, family dress up for Halloween and the annual beach trip. He also loved his annual getaway to Camp Spike N Wave with his pal Charlie. He loved that Camp Spike N Wave was a "Camp for All" to be free, giving him the opportunity to do arts & crafts, more pool time, paddle boarding, therapeutic horseback riding and zip lining. His greatest love was his family and his dog, Scout. John Thomas will be most remembered for his gift of making everyone happy. He was a blessing in the purest form of innocence and unconditional love.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his parents, Kevin and Jennifer Nicholas Savoie of Lake Charles; one sister, Ella Camille Savoie of Lake Charles; paternal grandparents, Richard Michael Savoie and wife Claudia and Sheila Vidrine and husband June of Lake Charles; maternal grandparents, Robert and Betty Nicholas of Humble, TX; aunts and uncles, Michalee Savoie and Cathy and Dane Bolin of Lake Charles; Sandra and Craig Anderson of Humble, TX, David and Julie Nicholas of Lafayette, Vicky Rhodes, Karen and Heath Pocock and Chris and Heather Nicholas of Humble, TX; cousins, Alexander Schwenk, Emily and Brett Bolin, Morgan and Nicholas Anderson, Brooke and Noelle Nicholas, Kaitlyn Borel, Matthew, Amber and Brandt Rhodes, Hailey and Hayden Pocock and Cali, Eli, Ty, Isla, Ruby and Kase Nicholas and special friends, Ian Rowland and Dash Barrett.

He is preceded in death by his paternal great grandparents, James (Sono) and Hazel Savoie and Earn and Stella Mae McFarland; maternal great grandparents, Robert and Hazel May and Houston and Agnes Bertrand and uncle, Timmy Nicholas.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at St. Martin de Pores Catholic Church under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Monsignor Jace Eskind will officiate. Interment will follow in Consolata Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday will be from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM with a rosary service at 6:00 PM. Visitation Wednesday will be from 9:00 AM until 10:30 AM in the funeral home.

John Thomas's family would like to express heartfelt sympathy to Dr. David Wallace and Dr. Gary Clark; caregivers, Josie Henson, Charlie Litel and Brenda Maddox and his teachers and therapist for their kindness, excellence in care and compassion throughout the years.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations in honor of John Thomas Savoie may be made to Neurological Clinical Research Fund at Texas Children's Hospital, Office of Philanthropy, Ste. 5214, P.O. Box 300630, Houston, TX 77230-0630 or to Camp Spike N Wave, Epilepsy Foundation of Texas, 2401 Fountain View Drive, Ste. 900, Houston, TX 77057, ATTN: Camp Spike N Wave.