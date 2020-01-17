|
John Watson (Johnny) Wooten passed away Jan. 15, 2020, in his hometown of DeRidder, La. He was born Feb. 2, 1946, to John and Bernice Wooten. Johnny never married and was preceded in death by his parents.
He was a graduate of DeRidder High School and attended both McNeese State University and Houston Baptist University. He was employed for several years by Wooten and Johnson, CPA's.
Johnny was a founding member of the DeRidder Jaycees and a member of the Lions Club for more than forty years and was a lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church of DeRidder.
Visitation will be at the First United Methodist Church sanctuary at 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, followed by a memorial service at 10 a.m. The service will be conducted by Reverend Laraine Waughtal.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the First United Methodist Church or the charitable organization of your choice.
Published in American Press on Jan. 17, 2020