John Williams Ramoin, 90, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020 in a Beaumont, Texas hospice.
John was born in Mowata, Louisiana and had been a resident of Sulphur for 68 years. He was a member of Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church where he has served as the main usher for 35 years, the Knights of Columbus (3rd degree), the Cal Cajun Club, and the VFW Post # 8107. He coached baseball, football, and basketball for 14 years with Sulphur Parks and Recreation.
Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Betty Ramoin of Sulphur; his children, David John Ramoin and wife, Lisa of Houston, Texas, and Pauline Sue Truscott and husband, John of Vidor, Texas; his grandchildren, Tiffany LaFleur, Joseph Ackley, and Victor Ackley; and his great-grandchildren, Kerrigan Ackley, Kadence Ackley, Zachary Dahlenburg, Jaxson LaFleur, and Connie Ackley. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Judy Ackley; and his siblings, Adam Ramoin, Early Ramoin, Berdney Ramoin, Clementine Miller, Gladys Doucet, and Beatrice Carrier.
His funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Thursday, September 24 in Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. The Rev. Michael Caraway officiated. Burial was in Consolata Cemetery in Lake Charles. Visitation was from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday with a Rosary service at 6 p.m. and 8:30 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.hixsonfuneralhomes.com