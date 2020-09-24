1/1
John Williams Ramoin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Williams Ramoin, 90, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020 in a Beaumont, Texas hospice.

John was born in Mowata, Louisiana and had been a resident of Sulphur for 68 years. He was a member of Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church where he has served as the main usher for 35 years, the Knights of Columbus (3rd degree), the Cal Cajun Club, and the VFW Post # 8107. He coached baseball, football, and basketball for 14 years with Sulphur Parks and Recreation.

Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Betty Ramoin of Sulphur; his children, David John Ramoin and wife, Lisa of Houston, Texas, and Pauline Sue Truscott and husband, John of Vidor, Texas; his grandchildren, Tiffany LaFleur, Joseph Ackley, and Victor Ackley; and his great-grandchildren, Kerrigan Ackley, Kadence Ackley, Zachary Dahlenburg, Jaxson LaFleur, and Connie Ackley. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Judy Ackley; and his siblings, Adam Ramoin, Early Ramoin, Berdney Ramoin, Clementine Miller, Gladys Doucet, and Beatrice Carrier.

His funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Thursday, September 24 in Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. The Rev. Michael Caraway officiated. Burial was in Consolata Cemetery in Lake Charles. Visitation was from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday with a Rosary service at 6 p.m. and 8:30 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.hixsonfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
3376259171
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved