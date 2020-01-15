|
Funeral service for John W. Gass Jr. will be held on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the East Leesville Baptist Church with the Revs Tommy Kiker and Jason Kees officiating. Burial will follow in the Leesville Cemetery under the direction of Labby Memorial Funeral Home of Leesville. Visitation will be held Wednesday, Jan. 15, from 4 - 8 p.m. in the Labby Memorial Funeral Home Chapel and on Thursday from noon until service time in the Church.
John was born on Nov. 7, 1943, in Many, La., to his parents, John Wilson and Ada Goodman Gass. He passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at his home in Leesville surrounded by his loving family.
He was retired after 40 years as the Ground Manager for Continental Airlines. He loved to be outside, hunting, fishing, working on his tractor, or hand carving decoys.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Wilson and Ada Goodman Gass; two brothers, Charles Gass and Gary Gass; and one sister, Betty Short.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 56 years, Norma Duke Russell Gass of Leesville, La.; three daughters, Cyndi Cagle (Casey) of Lake Charles, La., Tammy Nelson (Rick) of Lake Charles, La., Kristi Ellender (Gene) of Bossier City, La.; one sister, Connie Racusin (Jim) of San Clemente, Calif.; sister-in-law, Diane Barney of Leesville, La.; eight grandchildren, Brandon Gregg (Katie), Payton Knowles (Beau), Caroline Cagle, Matthew Cagle, Haleigh Saucier, Richard Nelson, Thatcher Ellender and Ameila Belle Ellender; seven great-grandchildren, Maggie Miller, Colton Gregg, Hunter Knowles, Isabelle Knowles, Camille Knowles, Harrison Saucier, Harper Saucier; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice of Leesville and MD Anderson Cancer Center.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like to request donations to Hospice of Leesville or MD Anderson Cancer Center.
Published in American Press on Jan. 15, 2020