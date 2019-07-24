|
|
John Wilton Alvin Benoit, 77, of Lake Charles, died Sunday, July 21, 2019.
Mr. Benoit was a native of Cameron where he resided until Hurricane Rita. He has lived the past thirteen years in Lake Charles. He was a graduate of South Cameron High School. He began working as a Milkman and soon there after began his career in the Oil Industry. His early years were with Magcobar Drilling Mud, leading him to Chevron Oil and retiring with Mobile Oil. Mr. Benoit worked hard all his life because that was who he was and what he loved. His favorite "job" was cutting grass. For fun, he worked, but also enjoyed cheering on LSU. He was an admirable man, a good man, of good word, who always provided well for his family. He was skilled in that he could fix or do most anything. He leaves that legacy in sharing those skills and mindset with his son and grandson. Mr. Benoit will be most remembered for his love and devotion to his family and his soft spot for animals.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his daughter, Oralia Benoit of Lake Charles; son, Joseph "Anthony" Benoit of Lake Charles; grandson, Noah Arce of New Orleans; sister, Mary Ann Trahan and husband Carroll of Carlyss and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife of fifty-four years, Maria "Toni" Benoit; one son, John W. Benoit Jr. (Junior); parents, Damesthane and Leona Miller Benoit; brother, John Paul Benoit and aunts and uncles.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Father Wayne LeBleu will officiate. Visitation Wednesday will be from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a rosary beginning at 6:30 p.m. Visitation Thursday will be from 10 a.m. until the start of service in the funeral home. Interment services will be at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Cemetery.
Published in American Press on July 24, 2019