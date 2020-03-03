|
|
Johnney Lee Miller, born Nov. 25, 1977, son of Dominic Miller Jr. and Leona Thibodeaux Duhon, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at the age of 42.
Johnney was a graduate of South Cameron High School and a member of St. Raphael Catholic Church. He was employed with South Side Machine Works. Johnney was a die-hard LSU fan. His love was playing music, cooking for family and friends, and being the life of the party. He was devoted to his wife and kids.
He is survived by his wife of 11 years, Joni Miller; father, Dominic Miller Jr. (Tammy); mother, Leona Thibodeaux Duhon; children, Drayden O'Neil Miller, Jada Lee Miller; siblings, Dominic Miller III (Amy Hoffpauir) and Sabrina Basden (Mark); in-laws, J.E. Rutherford (Julie); sister-in-law, Janna Trahan (William), Jill Rutherford; four godchildren; many aunts; uncles; cousins; friends and family.
Johnney was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ernest and Jimmie Ruth Thibodeaux; Dominic Joseph Miller Sr. and Mae Dyson Miller.
A Mass of Christian Burial is Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at 10 a.m. in St. Raphael Catholic Church. The Rev. Wayne LeBleu, Celebrant. Burial will follow in Our Lady of the Marsh, Little Chenier. Visitation is Tuesday from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m., with a rosary recited at 6:30 p.m. in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa and will resume Wednesday from 8 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
Published in American Press on Mar. 3, 2020