Johnnie Edmond Lyles, 88, of Moss Bluff, passed away on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Christus St. Patrick's Hospital. He was born to his late parents, William and May Lyles, on Feb. 1, 1931, in Orange, Texas. He loved to ride his lawn mower, plant a garden, fishing, hunting and enjoyed being with his children and grandchildren and supporting them in all of their activities. Johnnie coached little league baseball at Moss Bluff Recreation and also coached football. He was proud of his military service in the U.S. Air Force, where he served for four years active, and four years inactive. Johnnie retired after 32 years from the Greater Lake Charles Water District as a Supervisor of Maintenance. He never met a stranger and was loved by all.
He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Irene Lyles; two sons, Johnnie D. Lyles and wife Tina of DeQuincy, Terry Lyles and wife Penny of Moss Bluff; two daughters, Linda Williams and husband Ricky of Moss Bluff, Kathy Jones and husband Jerry of Moss Bluff; two sisters, Elva Watkins of Moss Bluff, Thelma Coleman and husband Rayburn of Ragley; eight grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Johnnie was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Kandace Brooke Lyles; and one great-grandson, Justin Carter Rials.
Service will be held at 10 a.m. at Hixson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, with Bro. Jeremy Smith and the Rev. Richard Rials officiating. Visitation will be at Hixson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Visitation will resume at the funeral home on Friday from 8 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Old Ritchie Cemetery in Moss Bluff.
Published in American Press on Dec. 25, 2019