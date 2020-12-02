Johnny Guillory Jr., 86, of Lake Charles, LA, died at 9:30 PM on Sunday, November 29, 2020 in a local care facility.

Mr. Guillory was born August 15, 1934 in Opelousas, LA, but lived most of his life in Lake Charles, LA. He worked as a laborer in the construction industry and was a longtime member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Mr. Guillory enjoyed working on cars and tinkering around the house. Everything he did was done out of love, and he especially loved conversating with others. You could always count on him to be there when needed; whether he was the acting neighborhood handy man or taxi driver.

Mr. Guillory is survived by his wife of sixty years, Joycia Guillory; four daughters, Donna Guillory of Lake Charles, Rebecca Walker and husband Michael of Lawton, OK, Jacqueline Guillory of Dallas, TX, and Reba Guillory of Lake Charles; sons at heart, Marcus Trent and Cartia Carter; sisters, Melba Goodley, Viola Lavergne, and Della Guillory; brothers, Nelson Guillory and wife Joyce, Harold Guillory and wife Willie Mae, and Simon Guillory and wife Doris; sister-in-law, Debbie Guillory; ten grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Louise and Johnny Guillory, Sr.; and brothers, Willie Guillory and Joseph Guillory and wife Mary.

His funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Father Toby Mathew will officiate. Burial will follow in Combre Memorial Park. A gathering of family members and friends will be at the church on Thursday from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM, with a rosary at 12:45 PM.

In accordance with current COVID-19 guidelines, attendees at the services are required to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.

