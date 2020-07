Johnny Lee Brown Sr. "Bugger Red", 71, was born on April 12, 1947, to James and Mable Brown. A lifelong native of Lake Charles, Johnny was a 1968 graduate of Washington High School. A public visitation will be held on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at King's Funeral Home from 9 to 10 a.m. and private visitation for the family from 10:15 to 11:15 a.m. followed by a graveside service at Combre Memorial Park under the direction of King's Funeral Home.

