Jon "Patsy" Guidry, 77, of Starks, passed into the arms of her Savior Saturday, March 9, 2019, at her residence surrounded by loved ones. She was born on Oct. 10, 1941, to her late parents, John Riley Ashworth and Hazel Ashworth DeVoar in Port Arthur, Texas. Patsy loved her son and spending time with him. She loved to sew in her younger years, shop and enjoyed her Stiletto heels. Most of all, she loved to worship everyday of her life and visit with her church family, whom she loved dearly.

She is survived by her only son, Jeffrey Glen Guidry of Buna, Texas; her most valued companion, Sadie Belle; cousins and friends and her church family; and a special thanks to Sis Merle Rainwater, her pew partner.

Patsy is preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Lou Jeana Hollingsworth; and a nephew, John Chadwick Ashworth, who was so special to her.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at the First Pentecostal Church of Starks, with Bro. Karl Smith and Bro. Devin Doyle officiating. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Monday, March 11, 2019, at the First Pentecostal Church. Visitation will resume from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the church. Burial will follow at Miller Cemetery in Starks.