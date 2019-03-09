Services Hixson Funeral Home 3001 Ryan St Lake Charles , LA 70601 (337) 439-2446 Visitation 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Hixson Funeral Home 3001 Ryan St Lake Charles , LA 70601 View Map Service 1:00 PM Hixson Funeral Home 3001 Ryan St Lake Charles , LA 70601 View Map Resources More Obituaries for Jonathan Suttle Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jonathan Edward "Jon" Suttle

Obituary Condolences Flowers Jonathan (Jon) Edward Suttle of Moss Bluff left his earthly home March 6th Togo to his forever Home in Heaven. He looked forward to being with his heavenly family and friends.

Jon is preceded in death by his parents John Oshal and Maxine (Wittmer). His sister Susan Kay Suttle White and her husband Jim Wallace White. And his brother George Whitfield Rawls.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years Rebecca Christine Monk Suttle of Moss Bluff. And his three sons John Daniel Suttle of Sulphur, William Lee Suttle and his wife Rayna Wentling of Sulphur, and Scott Edward Suttle of Moss Bluff. And a special daughter Bonnie Leigh Sayaphoumy Top and her husband Leon Top of Atlanta, Georgia. Her mother Bounlieng Sayaphoumy and her husband Liap Bouaphasavanh of Atlanta, Georgia. And his brother William Grey Rawls of North Carolina. And his sister-in-law Bettyann Rawls of North Carolina. Five grand children Shelby Ann Suttle, Jonathan Taylor Suttle, Lauren Elizabeth Suttle, Brennen Cade Suttle, Isabella Christine Suttle, Kyra Top and Riley Top. His mother-in-law Evelyn Christine Sheffield Monk. His sister-in-law Patricia Ann Monk Roberts and her husband James Roberts. Numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins. Jon was not a rich man but he considered himself a wealthy man with his love for his family.

Jon held many positions in his lifetime. From hod carrier to instrument fitter. He spent many years in the Gulf of Mexico and other production sites as a production operator with CONOCO. Before retiring he held many different positions at different plants in the Calcasieu Parish area and in Texas.

Jon was a people person. Never met a stranger. He would go out of his way to help others. Often times when he didn't have the strength or funds to do so. While lying in his bed in hospice care, unable to get out of his bed or able to move he would ask whoever came in if he could get them some water or tea or whatever he knew he had. Always ready to share.

Jon served with the Marine Corps in Vietnam. Wounded in action. If he met someone wearing a Marine Corps symbol he would give them a handshake that included a Marine Corps Challenge coin. It could be a Marine or a family member. He wanted to share with them what it meant to be a Marine. Once a Marine always a Marine.

Jon loved his country and his flag. As long as he was able, he participated with the Marine Corps League in services honoring the fallen. Helped with the Avenue of Flags for many years. Stood with a Marine in front of a judge as they prepared to make a change in their lives. Praying they would stand strong as they stood up to the temptations in their lives.

As our three sons grew he would be as much a part of their lives as was possible. Y Indian Guides, Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, RA's, children in mission churches, sports. World Hunger Relief in Mexico.

He had many hobbies. Biking, camping, canoeing, hiking, nature photography. He loved outdoor cast iron cooking. Instructing others in outdoor dutch oven cooking. He wasn't a fisherman but he loved living on the river. Loved going out with his grand children fishing the rivers and lakes.

He was a good man. Sharing what he had whether it was a good story or the shirt off his back or boots on his feet. Or the coin in his pocket. He needs them more than I do he would often say.

From spending times with his sons and then his grandchildren he tried to be a part of their lives. Teaching a granddaughter to do handstands or cartwheels. He may not have been a fisherman but he fished and camped with his grandsons. They all knew he loved them unconditionally. And he loved to have fun!

He will be missed. Everyone who knew him knows where he will spend eternity.

Welcome Home Jon!

Visitation will be held on Sunday March 10, 2019 from the hours of 11am until 1pm at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. Services will be held the same day at 1pm. Dr. Jack Clift will officiate.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Methodist Children's home of Southwest LA or the charity of ones choice. Published in American Press on Mar. 9, 2019