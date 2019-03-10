Services J. E. Hixson & Sons 3001 Ryan Street Lake Charles , LA 70601 (337) 439-2446 For more information about Jonathan Suttle Visitation 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Hixson Funeral Home 3001 Ryan Street Lake Charles , LA View Map Service 1:00 PM Hixson Funeral Home 3001 Ryan Street Lake Charles , LA View Map Resources More Obituaries for Jonathan Suttle Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jonathan Edward "Jon" Suttle

1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Jonathan (Jon) Edward Suttle of Moss Bluff left his earthly home March 6 to go to his forever Home in Heaven. He looked forward to being with his heavenly family and friends.

Jon is preceded in death by his parents, John Oshal and Maxine (Wittmer); his sister, Susan Kay Suttle White and her husband Jim Wallace White; father-in-law Daniel Jackson Monk; brother-in-law, Thomas (Chip) Jackson Monk; and his brother, George Whitfield Rawls.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Rebecca Christine Monk Suttle of Moss Bluff; his three sons, John Daniel Suttle of Sulphur, William Lee Suttle and his wife Rayna Wentling of Sulphur, and Scott Edward Suttle of Moss Bluff; a special daughter, Bonnie Leigh Sayaphoumy Top and her husband Leon Top of Atlanta, Ga.; her mother, Bounlieng Sayaphoumy and her husband Liap Bouaphasavanh of Atlanta, Ga.; his brother, William Grey Rawls of North Carolina; his sister-in-law, Bettyann Rawls of North Carolina; five grandchildren. Shelby Ann Suttle, Jonathan Taylor Suttle, Lauren Elizabeth Suttle, Brennen Cade Suttle, Isabella Christine Suttle, Kyra Top and Riley Top; his mother-in-law, Evelyn Christine Sheffield Monk; his brother-in-law, Richard (Winder) Kenneth Monk of Milton, Fla.; his sister-in-law, Patricia Ann Monk Roberts and her husband James Roberts, sister-in-law Cynthia Monk of Klamath Falls, Ore.; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins. Jon was not a rich man, but he considered himself a wealthy man with his love for his family.

Jon held many positions in his lifetime. From hod carrier to instrument fitter. He spent many years in the Gulf of Mexico and other production sites as a production operator with CONOCO. Before retiring he held many different positions at different plants in the Calcasieu Parish area and in Texas.

Jon was a people person. Never met a stranger. He would go out of his way to help others. Often times when he didn't have the strength or funds to do so. While lying in his bed in hospice care, unable to get out of his bed or able to move, he would ask whoever came in if he could get them some water or tea or whatever he knew he had. Always ready to share.

Jon served with the Marine Corps in Vietnam. Wounded in action. If he met someone wearing a Marine Corps symbol, he would give them a handshake that included a Marine Corps Challenge coin. It could be a Marine or a family member. He wanted to share with them what it meant to be a Marine. Once a Marine always a Marine.

Jon loved his country and his flag. As long as he was able, he participated with the Marine Corps League in services honoring the fallen. Helped with the Avenue of Flags for many years. Stood with a Marine in front of a judge as they prepared to make a change in their lives. Praying they would stand strong as they stood up to the temptations in their lives.

As our three sons grew, he would be as much a part of their lives as was possible. Y Indian Guides, Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, RA's, children in mission churches, sports. World Hunger Relief in Mexico.

He had many hobbies - biking, camping, canoeing, hiking, nature andphotography. He loved outdoor cast iron cooking. Instructing others in outdoor dutch oven cooking. He wasn't a fisherman but he loved living on the river. He loved going out with his grandchildren fishing the rivers and lakes.

He was a good man, sharing what he had - whether it was a good story or the shirt off his back or boots on his feet. Or the coin in his pocket. He needs them more than I do he would often say.

From spending times with his sons and then his grandchildren, he tried to be a part of their lives. Teaching a granddaughter to do handstands or cartwheels. He may not have been a fisherman, but he fished and camped with his grandsons. They all knew he loved them unconditionally. And he loved to have fun!

He will be missed. Everyone who knew him knows where he will spend eternity.

Welcome Home Jon!

Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday March 10, 2019, at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. Services will be at 1 p.m that day. Dr. Jack Clift will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Methodist Children's home of Southwest LA or the charity of ones choice. Published in American Press on Mar. 10, 2019