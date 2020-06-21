SULPHUR – Jonathan Roy Molitor born Dec. 7, 1969 to the late Cleveland Roy Molitor and Pamalin Ann Matt Molitor in Frankfurt, Germany. He passed away on June 19, 2020 doing what he loved, camping with his family.
Jonathan "Jon" graduated from Parkview Academy in Sulphur. He had several jobs, but what he loved most was spending time with this nephew and best friend Mathew, Kyle, niece Kailey, great nieces Raelyn, Marlee, and Shaylee. Jon loved camping, fishing, duck hunting, kayaking, and cooking for his mom and brother.
He is survived by his son Jace Guidry; granddaughter, Savanah; mother, Pamalin "Pam"; brother, Andy; nephew, nieces, great nieces, many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
His church of choice was Our Lady of Prompt Succor. He will be very much missed by his favorite aunt and all his family.
He was preceded in death by his father, Cleveland R. Molitor; brother, Bobby Shayne; grandparents, Nelson Joseph, and Bernadine Nellie Mouton Matt, Cleveland Molitor, Pearl Deaton; and aunts and uncles.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 2 p.m., Monday, June 22, 2020 in Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Consolata Cemetery in Lake Charles. Visitation will be 4 – 9 p.m., Sunday, at Johnson & Robison Funeral Home of Sulphur, with a recitation of the Rosary at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will resume Monday at 9 a.m., until time to leave for church at 1:30 p.m. Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.robisonfuneralhome.com
Published in American Press on Jun. 21, 2020.