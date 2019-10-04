|
|
Jonathan W. "T-Pot" Alex, 49, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in a local hospital.
Jonathan was born on Oct. 9, 1969, to the late Isabelle Handy-Alex and William Joshua Alex Sr. He was a 1987 graduate of Lake Charles-Boston High School and attended McNeese State University. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran and employed as a Lab Analyst with Firestone and Koch Industries. He was married to Trimone Fondel-Alex and to that union, two children were born, Johnny and Tariah Jonae' Alex. Jonathan loved to fish, cook and read books. He was a member of M. W. Prince Hall Grand Lodge F & A.M. No. 103.
Jonathan is survived by his wife, Trimone Fondel-Alex, LA; his daughter, Tariah Jonae' Alex; brothers, Ricky Alex, Victor (Tammy) Alex, and Wiliam Jr. (Lilly) Alex; sisters, Gwen (Ronnie) Ringo and Ruth Patterson and a host of relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his son, Johnny Alex; parents, Isabelle Handy-Alex and William Joshua Alex; sister, Dorethia Callahan.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, in New Providence Baptist Church, 307 Deshotel Lane, Lake Charles, La. The Rev. Freddie Brown will officiate. Visiting will be in the church from 9 a.m. until the time of funeral. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery under the direction of Semien-Lewis Mortuary.
Published in American Press on Oct. 4, 2019