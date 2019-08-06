|
|
Joni Carol Jordan of Lake Charles, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019.
Born in Fort Worth, Texas, in 1956 (but never aging beyond 39!) Joni was raised in Kilgore, Texas. Her father was an oil wildcatter and moved the family to Lake Charles to found Central Crude when she was a junior in high school. Joni lived in Lake Charles for the remainder of her life but was always a girl from Texas; she never lost her twang, love of a good pair of boots, and lifelong love of the Dallas Cowboys.
Joni had a style all her own and loved dressing up for any occasion whether it was red, white & blue day at her childrens' school or a trip to the grocery store. Cowboy boots and all, she would lighten up any room she entered with a big smile and an even bigger laugh. Joni never met a stranger; she had a heart of gold.
Joni was an instructor at Aerobics Plus back in the days of leg warmers, sweatbands and high cut leotards, attending aerobics conferences internationally. She also found employment as a model and was a featured dancer for Glenda Moss Academy.
Joni loved horses and dancing, but most of all she was a mom… the kind of mom who dressed to the nines for school pickup, devotedly nursed her children to health, and loved Christmas mornings with matching pajamas, delicious homemade quiches, and lots of presents. Joni also adopted her kids' friends, picking them up from school with afternoon snacks and taking deep pride in their accomplishments. She was loving, caring, and sometimes spoiled her kids a bit; for Joni, they were her everything.
According to her granddaughter, Joni was a dreamer, beautiful on the inside and out, sweet, intelligent and kind to animals, who loved ice cream with strawberries and gave good presents. "Please pray for my Gammie."
Joni is survived by her son, Starr and daughter-out-law Brittany of Bozeman, Mont.; her daughter, Ashlee, granddaughter, Marlee and son-in-law, John of Lake Charles, La.; son, Colin and daughter-in-law Lauren of Houston, Texas; her brother, Steve and sister-in-law, Sandie of Lake Charles, and their children Courtney and George. Joni was predeceased by her parents, George and Marcia Jordan; and her beloved pomeranian, Scruffy, as well as a large collection of other well-loved and remarkably long-lived pets. Special thanks to Bridget Richie for her loving care.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at the Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. Burial will follow in Prien Memorial Park Cemetery in Lake Charles.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to: Hobo Hotel For Cats & Kittens, 650 E School St, Lake Charles, LA 70607.
Published in American Press on Aug. 6, 2019