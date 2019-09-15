|
|
José (Cheo) De Michele, 57, passed away peacefully in Houston, Texas, on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer.
Cheo was born in Maracay, Venezuela, on Sept. 18, 1961. He was preceded in death by his mother, Maria Rosa Merchan Rojas and his father, Antonio De Michele Di Nunzio. He is survived by his devoted husband, Luther Richard; brother, Antonio (Cappino) De Michele de Merchan and niece Lillian (Lillie) De Michele.
Cheo was a man of many talents who excelled as an artist, floral designer, faux painter, among other talents. His favorite role in life, however, was his faithful love for Luther. Cheo's heart was full of genuine, spontaneous and joyful love, not just for Luther, but also for his large, extended family. His love spilled out in his ever-ready desire to share his incredible talent for creating beauty with flowers, and creating joy with good food. His love spilled out in his thoughtfulness and attentiveness to the little things that give flavor to the everydayness of life. It spilled out in his faithful love for Luther, which was constant and loyal. In addition, it spilled out in his love of God. His devotion to Jesus and Mary came from a sustaining faith that brought him through many struggles in life. Cheo's love and kindness will be missed by those who had the privilege of knowing him, but the one who will miss him the most is Luther.
The caring attention shown to Cheo and Luther by the staff at Houston Hospice, during Cheo's brief stay, was appreciated. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Welsh, La., at 105 East Nichol Street, Welsh, LA 70591. The service will be held from four until 6 p.m. Burial will follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Welsh, La.
Published in American Press on Sept. 15, 2019