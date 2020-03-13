|
Joseph A. "A.D." Loftin, 88, of DeRidder, La., passed from this life on Monday, March 11, 2020.
Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Joseph R. Loftin and Debi of DeRidder, La.; sister, Joy Lindsay of Longville, La.; grandchildren, Blaine Cronce of Lake Charles, La., and Drew T. Loftin of Ringold, La.; great-grandchildren, William L. Loftin and Braylie Mae Johnson-Loftin; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Ruby Cole Loftin; parents, Augusta and Myrtle Loftin; sisters, Neita Hawthorne (Fred), Joan Butler (Asa) and Billie Bennett (Javan); brother-in-law, John W. Lindsay Sr.; faithful fur babies, BamBam and Bandit.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020, from 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. at Myers Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, La. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, also at Myers Colonial Funeral Home. Brother Keith Manuel will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Burial will follow at Beauregard Cemetery in DeRidder, La.
Published in American Press on Mar. 13, 2020