1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Chief Apostle Joseph A. Thomas, Jr. was born on Oct. 19, 1948 to his late parents, Deacon Joseph A. Thomas Sr. and Irene Jack-Thomas in Vidrine, La. He was one of five brothers and also had one step-sister. After a very short adventurous life as a bachelor, he would go on to meet and marry the love of his life, Missionary Betty Winn (Jason) Thomas. They later moved and settled in Lake Charles where they birthed six children.

Through the years, Chief Apostle Thomas became a well known and beloved auto mechanic favored by many and held several occupations throughout his life. In the late 1970's, he worked as a U.S. post master. In the 1980's, he worked for Bolton Ford, founded Goosport Auto Repair, and was employed by C.P.S.B., where he also served as a popular and beloved bus driver, mechanic, and eventually promoted to the position of shop foreman until his retirement in 2011. He was appointed to the Moss Bluff Water Board by the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury in Oct. 2004.

Chief Apostle Thomas accumulated many accolades and ordinations during his life. Notable accolades include a Bachelors degree in Theology from McNeese State University, becoming the first African American U. S. post master in Vidrine, La., and the first African American chaplain of the Moss Bluff Water Board.

In 1977, Chief Apostle Thomas dedicated his life to Christ, was baptized, and became a working deacon and ordained minister (March 8, 1981) at Refuge Temple Ministries. After laboring in the ministry for a few years, he then transferred his membership to Unity Baptist Church. In 1984, then Minister Thomas, along with several members, founded and established New Rock of Faith Church and became the church's first and only pastor. After many years of pastoring, God implanted the vision and led Apostle Thomas to establish the Convention of the Covenant Churches in 2014 and was consecrated as the Chief Apostle/ Prelate of the organization in 2018.

He publicly declined numerous invitations and requests to pastor other churches, citing that New Rock of Faith was where he wanted to be and would stay there until the Lord called him home. At his last request, he wanted to lie in state where he labored the most, at New Rock of Faith Church, knowing that the church would be full beyond capacity.

He departed this life to have a "shoutin' hallelujah time" in the eternal presence of the Lord on March 29, 2019 at 12:39 a.m. at Christus St. Patrick Hospital.

Chief Apostle Thomas was preceded in eternity by his entire intermediate family (Deacon Joseph/ Irene Thomas; his four brothers, Lee, Austin, Isaac, and Launey Slaughter and one-step sister, Mary Thomas Ledet; his oldest daughter, Minister Tabitha "Tab" Winn (Thomas) Marshall; and his oldest son, Deacon Joseph "Jody" Thomas III.

Chief Apostle Thomas leaves to cherish his many memories: his wife of 50 years, Evangelist Betty Thomas; two daughters, Evangelist Tammy (Deacon Marvin "Doc") Lartigue and Tina Thomas (fiancé Douglas Nunez); two sons, Jason Thomas of Houston, Texas and Minister of Music Dr. Joshua (Natalie) Thomas; nine grandchildren, Shelbey Thomas, Samantha (Charles) Mosely, Minister of Music, John "Lil J" Thomas Marshall, Johne' Marshall, John "Tre" Vincent Marshall III, Jalayah Marshall, Hannah Lartigue, Lia Beasley (Thomas), and(soon to be born) Maddison Thomas; the New Rock of Faith Church Family, the Convention of the Covenant Churches, and a host of many, many relatives and friends.

His funeral will be 11 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019 at New Rock of Faith Church. Pastor Joseph J. Bernard will officiate. Burial will be in Perkins Cemetery. Visitations will be Friday, April 5, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Published in American Press on Apr. 5, 2019