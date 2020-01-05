|
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at St. Bernard Catholic Church for Joseph Bertrand Colligan Jr., 96, who passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family and wife, Genevieve Angelle. They were married on Sept. 28, 1952. After their wedding, Joe worked as a State Sanitarian inspector. In 1957, he went to work for Dresser Magcobar as a sales and service engineer for 25 years. During that time, he also raised cattle on the Angelle Farm. After retiring from the oil industry, Joe continued working as a consultant and as a real estate broker . He and Genevieve owned and operated J & G Realty. Together they developed the subdivision where they built their home on Spanish Moss Lane. Joe and Genevieve raised 4 daughters and have seven grandchildren and two great granddaughters. He was also Uncle Joe to 54 Colligan and Angelle nieces and nephews. Joe enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling, flying and camping. His grandchildren lovingly referred to him as Papa Joe. Joe and Genevieve were long-time residents of Breaux Bridge from 1962 to 2018.
He is survived by his loving spouse of 67 years, Genevieve Angelle Colligan; daughters, Jeanne Colligan Juneau (Mark Jr.), Colleen Angela Colligan, Deborah Colligan Saxton (Rudy), and Jennifer Colligan Gossen (Philip); grandchildren, Michelle Juneau Willis (Robert), Marci Louise Juneau, Angelle Juneau Scardino (Jeffrey), Zachary Joseph Saxton (Harrison Logan), Alexandra Leigh Saxton, Andrew Philip Gossen (Barrett Christine), and Julia Gossen Landry (Jackson); great-grandchildren, Genevieve Renee Scardino and Vivian Marie Landry; brother, James Cecil Colligan (Barbara); sisters, Josephine Colligan, Norma Colligan Goff, Theresa Colligan Michels (Richard) and Carol Ann Colligan Potier (Troy).
He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Bertrand Colligan Sr.; mother, Louisiana Higginbotham Colligan; and his brother, James (Jimmy) Harry Colligan.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at the funeral home from 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. A rosary will be prayed at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. The Rev. Stephen Pellessier will officiate at the Memorial Service. Interment will follow at St. Bernard Cemetery No. 1 in Breaux Bridge.
Pellerin Funeral Home of Breaux Bridge, 211 Berard St., Breaux Bridge, LA 70517, (337-332-2111) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in American Press on Jan. 5, 2020