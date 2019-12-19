Home

Joseph C. "J.C." Henry Obituary
Joseph C. "J.C." Henry, 88, of Sulphur passed away Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
Joseph served his country during the Korean Conflict as a member of the United States Navy Seabees. He retired from South Central Bell/AT&T after 38 years of service. Joseph loved woodworking and carpentry but his family was most important to him. He will be remembered for his kindness, gentle nature, and his strong devotion to his family.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 66 years, Barbara Ellender Henry; three sons, Greg Henry and wife Amy, Larry Henry, and Andy Henry and wife, Kelly; daughter-in-law, Donna Henry; two brothers, Russell Henry and Mike Henry; six grandchildren, Leslie Cubbage, Justin Henry, Holly Paulk, Abby Henry, Cameron Henry and Laney Henry; five great-grandchildren, Kaden and Kasidee Cubbage, Jack, Ollie and Sam Henry.
He was preceded in death by his son, Danny Henry; and brother, Alan Henry.
A celebration of Joseph's life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at Hixson Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mimosa Pines Cemetery in Carlyss. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m., Friday and will resume at 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Words of comfort and memories may be shared with the family at www.hixsonfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Heartofhospicefoundation.net.
Published in American Press on Dec. 20, 2019
