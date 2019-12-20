Home

Joseph C. LeFevre


1942 - 2019
Joseph C. LeFevre Obituary
Joseph C. LeFevre, Professor Emeritus of Philosophy, died of lung cancer on Dec. 16, 2019, in Lake Charles, La. He was born Jan. 3, 1942, in Ft. Recovery, Ohio. Joseph was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 39 years, Mary Theresa Howard LeFevre; by his father, Henry Philip LeFevre; his mother, Agnes Steinbrunner LeFevre; and brother, Henry (Bud) LeFevre. He is survived by siblings, Philip LeFevre, Kathleen Bohman, Cyril LeFevre (Helen), Larry LeFevre (Kathy), Marguerite Brunswick (Dave) and by many nieces, nephews and friends, including his closest friends, Nancy, Carrie and John Sickmann.
Joseph spent his adult life teaching philosophy. He taught at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, La., Dillard University in New Orleans, and for 33 years at Xavier University of Louisiana in New Orleans. He earned master's degrees from DePaul University and Catholic University and a Ph.D. from Tulane University.
His friends and family hope that all who knew him will remember his gentle strength, his reverence for beauty and music, his wry sense of humor, and his uncompromising integrity. He asked that when we find ourselves feeling sad, we focus on the happy times: so, we remember our travels together (both around the world and down the block), our strolls through the sculpture garden, and the card games that lasted into the wee hours. We hope that your memories of Joseph and Theresa bring as much joy to you as they bring to us.
Joseph expressed gratitude for all who loved and supported him. In accord with his wishes, his closing moment was private. He requests that in lieu of visitation or flowers, those wishing to remember him do so by sharing a kindness with someone in the community.
Published in American Press on Dec. 20, 2019
