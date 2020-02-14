|
Joseph Calvin Collins, age 80, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, with his family by his side.
He graduated from Joseph Celestine High School in Mamou, La., and attended McNeese State University, Tyler Barber College, Kiddy's Barber College and Sowela Technical Institute. He was an all around person who was well known by everyone and always had a smile on his face. He was a genuinely self-made man. Calvin worked his way from the gas station, to Conoco, and evidently owner of Collins Service Center. His work was his passion. Calvin enjoyed going to the McNeese Cowboys' games. He retired as supervisor from Conoco Phillips Refinery in Westlake, La., after 34 years. He retired from the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury after 20 years of service. Calvin was a faithful member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church where he was a member of the Holy Name Society and the Knights of Peter Claver Council #141. Other organizations he was a member of were the Association of Community Organizations for Reform Now, the NAACP, the Black Caucus and the Independent Democratic Association. He enjoyed spending time with his family; he looked forward to family gatherings and always had a story to tell. He always had encouraging words to share.
Cherishing his memory is his loving wife of 57 years, Mary Lou Batiste Collins of Lake Charles, La.; three amazing daughters that will continue his legacy, Gwendolyn (James) Guillory of Lake Charles, La., Peggy Collins of Baton Rouge, La., and DeWanda (Kevin) Charles of Jacksonville, Fla.; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. They will forever cherish his memories, one brother, Chester (Jo) Collins of Lake Charles, La.; three sisters, Joyce Celestine and Julia Bell of Mamou, La., and Mary Alice Joubert of Lake Charles, La.; and a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Abe and Julia Collins; three brothers, Amos Collins Sr., Aaron Collins Sr. and Jesse Collins; two sisters, Hester Leblanc and Florence Thomas; six brothers-in-law, Hebert LeBlanc Sr., Fanley Thomas, Eugene Celestine, Ewell Vallier, Joseph Elkin and John Nelson Batiste; seven sisters-in-law, Mary LouWilda Collins, Oline and Eula Mae Collins, Regina Batiste Bellard, Aline Vallier, Lucille Smith and Ella Louise Batiste; father and mother-in-laws, Lennis and Cecilia Batiste.
Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, from 8 a.m. to 12:40 p.m. in Combre Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will be Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Mausoleum under the direction of Combre Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Feb. 14, 2020