Joseph Craig Soileau Obituary
Joseph Craig Soileau, 64, a resident of Lake Charles, passed from this life on Feb. 20, 2019, after a sudden illness.
Craig was a loving father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He served with honor and distinction in the U.S. Army as a helicopter pilot. He enjoyed spending time with his family and riding his Harley. Mr. Soileau possessed a very kind and outgoing nature and never met a stranger.
Craig was preceded in death by his parents, Burkman Joseph Soileau and Essie Dean McCauley Hoffpauir; and his brother-in-law, David Redd.
He leaves to cherish his memory his daughter, Shannon Soileau; and his son; Michael Soileau and wife Sharon; grandchildren, Austin, Davin, Kaden, Logan and Brady; sister, Brenda Redd; two brothers, Ferrell Soileau and Curt Soileau and wife Nell; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Mr. Soileau's cremation has been entrusted to Lakeside Funeral Home of Lake Charles.
Published in American Press on Feb. 24, 2019
