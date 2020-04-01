Home

Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 528-0240
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 2, 2020
10:00 AM - 1:30 PM
Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 2, 2020
2:00 PM
Koonce/Parker Cemetery
Sulphur, LA
Joseph David LeDoux Obituary
Joseph "David" LeDoux, 44, of Sulphur, passed away on March 30, 2020, in his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was an awesome mechanic, a "Valued" shade tree mechanic, who was of gentle spirit and a very easygoing loving person. David enjoyed fishing, boating and spending time in the outdoors with his children and family.
David is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Stephanie LeDoux; two children, Aleaya LeDoux and Dylan LeDoux; a special nephew, Markey Bandeaux; six siblings, John, James, Kenny, Jack, Elizabeth Marie and Renee; father, Jerry LeDoux; numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his stepmother, Bea LeDoux; mother, Betty Monceaux; sister, Pam; and maternal and paternal grandparents.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Koonce/Parker Cemetery in Sulphur with the Rev. Marcus Wade officiating under the direction of Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 2, 2020, from 10 a.m. till 1:30 p.m. at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. Please note that the gathering capacity will be limited to 10 people at a time, as per state compliance.
Published in American Press on Apr. 1, 2020
