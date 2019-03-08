Home

Lakeside Funeral Home
340 E Prien Lake Rd
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 656-2628
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Freedom Life Church
314 Broad Street
Lake Charles, LA
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Freedom Life Church
314 Broad Street
Lake Charles, LA
Joseph Dell "Sonny" Benoit Obituary
Joseph Dell "Sonny" Benoit, 88, a resident of Sulphur, La., passed form this life onto his eternal reward on March 2, 2019, in the comfort of his home.
"Sonny" as he was known by all was a loving husband, dad, and Paw Paw. He served with honor in the U.S. Navy. Sonny was an avid fisherman, loved gardening and most importantly knew Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior.
Sonny is preceded in death by his parents, Odell and Theresa Bellomo Benoit; wife, Ethel Cooke Benoit; daughter-in-law, Melinda Benoit, and two sisters, Ella Mae Labby and Ann Dore.
He leaves to mourn his loss and carry on his legacy his two children, Kenneth W. Benoit of Houston and Debbie Benoit of Sulphur; sisters, Micki Prather and husband James Lee, Josie Benoit, and Linda Ritter; three grandchildren: Jennifer, Kevin and wife Krystal, and Keith, and wife Latisha and seven great grandchildren: Zachary, Kayla, Nathan, Karter, Calleigh, Allison, and Melinda.
The family will receive visitors on Saturday, March 9, 2019, in the sanctuary of Freedom Life Church 314 Broad Street, Lake Charles, La., from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. at Freedom Life Church. Pastor Paula Raley is to officiate. Burial will follow at Benoit Cemetery with Military Honors.
The family would like to thank Harbor Hospice for their excellent care.
Published in American Press on Mar. 8, 2019
