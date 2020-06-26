Joseph Donald "JD" Doucet, 85, died Thursday, June 25, 2020, in his residence.

He was a native and lifelong resident of Sulphur. Joseph was a U.S. Navy Korean War veteran. JD was a member of Olivet Baptist Church, and the Sulphur Masonic Lodge #424, and was raised a Master Mason in 1989. He was a 51 year member of Local 106 Plumbers and Steamfitters Union. He enjoyed playing his guitar, woodworking, traveling and spending time with his family.

Survivors include his children, Donald Doucet and wife Roxanne, and Martin Doucet, all of Sulphur, and Joy Lynn Johnston of Crowley; his sister, Shirley Como of Sulphur; six grandchildren, Ashton Doucet, Grant Doucet, Nikki Doucet, Matthew Doucet, David Johnston and Jacob Johnston; and several great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Emilie Joy Doucet; and his siblings, Conroy Conner, Sallie McIlwain and Birdie Clark.

His funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, in Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. The Rev. Kevin Craft and Lester Walton will officiate. Burial will be in Big Woods Cemetery. Visitation is from 5-8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. until the time of service Saturday in the funeral home.

