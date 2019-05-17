Home

Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 528-0240
Calling hours
Friday, May 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
Rosary
Friday, May 17, 2019
6:30 PM
Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
9:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Our Lady of LaSalette Catholic Church
Sulphur, LA
Joseph "Duck" Donald Lee Vincent, 82, of Sulphur, passed away on May 15, 2019, in his residence surrounded by his family. He was a native and lifelong resident of Sulphur and a graduate of Sulphur High School. He worked as a foreman and retired from Vista Chemicals. After retirement he enjoyed raising his cattle and baling hay. Donald loved mostly being around his grandchildren, great grandchildren, family and friends.
Donald is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Mildred Vincent of Sulphur; two sons, David Wayne Vincent and wife Sharilyn of Ragley, and Don Paul Vincent of Sulphur; two daughters, Deanna Marburger and husband Mark of Sulphur, and Chris Arnold and husband Mitch of Carlyss; eight grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; two brothers, Harold Vincent and wife Sheila of Carlyss, and Shane Vincent and wife Sharon of Hackberry; two sisters, Rachel Cradeur and Gail O'Quinn, both of Carlyss; numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Terrance and Catherine Vincent; two sisters, Daphne Simmons and Jeanette Watson; and brother, Odis Vincent.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Our Lady of LaSalette Catholic Church in Sulphur with Father Andrews Kollannoor, M.S. officiating. Burial will be in Mimosa Pines Cemetery South in Carlyss under the direction of Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Friday, May 17, 2019, from 5-9 p.m. with a rosary at 6:30 p.m. at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. Visitation will continue Saturday, May 18, at 9 a.m. until time of leaving for the church.
Published in American Press on May 17, 2019
