Joseph Douglas Fruge, 90, of Bell City, La., passed away on Saturday, Aug.31, 2019. Joseph was born January 15, 1929 in Holmwood, Louisiana.
J.D. was a lifelong resident of Sweetlake. "Pop" worked as a rice and soybean farmer, cattleman, shade tree mechanic. At the age of 64, he found his most rewarding career and friendship when he went to work for Jim Paul Dupont. There he would work until the age of 87. J.D. loved car races, watching his satellite TV and kids. "Uncle D" had 16 godchildren and many others that he spoiled.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Melotile "Dutch" Fruge, and a brother, Harold Fruge.
Those left behind to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 66 years, Billie Fruge of Sweetlake; son, Kirk Fruge and husband, Jerry Torres of San Francisco; daughter, Bernadette Fruge and wife, Ashley Menard of Lafayette; granddaughter, Cora Fruge; and sisters, Betty Babineaux and Totsie Mouton, both of Lake Charles.
Visitation will be from 5-9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019 with a Rosary at 6 p.m. at Hixson Funeral Home in Lake Charles. Visitation will resume 10 a.m. until time of service Monday.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Monday at Hixson Funeral Home Chapel. Monsignor Gaddy will officiate. Burial will follow in Consolata Cemetery in Lake Charles.
Published in American Press on Sept. 1, 2019