Dr. Joseph E. Bruce, age 94, of Sulphur, La passed away on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. Joseph was born May 22, 1926 in DeQuincy, La.

Dr. Bruce served in the Southwest Pacific in the Navy's Submarine Service during WWII. He graduated from Oklahoma State University in 1954 from the School of Veterinary Medicine. He belonged to various organizations, including the Louisiana Forest Farmers Association, Louisiana Archaeological Association; West Calcasieu Association of Commerce; Rotary Club of Sulphur and served as deacon at First Baptist Church, Sulphur. He was a member of and the founding president of the Brimstone Museum. Dr. Bruce was the 1965 Veterinarian of the Year for the State of Louisiana. He had a private veterinary practice in the Sulphur area for much of his adult life.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest Bruce and Ruby Irene Perkins Bruce, two sisters, Bess Marie Bruce and Theresa Ann Bruce Nelson, and two brothers, William Arthur Bruce and Earl Bruce.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 72 years, Anna Joyce Lounsberry Bruce; his brother, Ernest Eugene Bruce of Monroe, La; his three sons and their spouses: John Bruce (Karen Tillman), William Bruce(Donna Wing) and Thomas Bruce (Amy Edge) all of Sulphur, La.

Bruce will also be fondly remembered by his six grandchildren, Lauryn Bruce (Jess) of the Woodlands, Texas, Sara George (Brandon) of Bossier City, La, Ashley Koch (Matt) and AnnaMarie Breaux (Thomas) both of Lake Charles, La, Joel Bruce and Hannah Bruce both of Sulphur, La. He will be missed deeply by his great grandchildren: Kaylin, Emily, and Abby George, and Joseph, Andrew, and Caroline Koch. Bruce will forever be remembered by his numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and dear friends.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 at Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home, and will resume on Tuesday at 9 a.m. until time of service.

Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 in Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Perkins Cemetery in DeQuincy.

