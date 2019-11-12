|
Joseph Ewell Landry Jr., 93, of Lake Charles, passed away at 10:14 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in his residence.
Mr. Landry was born on Sept. 20, 1926, in Lake Charles, where he lived all of his life and was a graduate of LaGrange High School. He served our country for two years with the U.S. Navy during World War II. Following his honorable discharge, he began working at Cities Service as an operator. Mr. Landry made a career change in his early 40s and earned his license in real estate where he worked for Reinauer Real Estate and retired with Flavin Real Estate. He was a member of South City Christian Church and the Kiwanis Club. He took great pleasure in hunting.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving and devoted wife of 72 years, Agnes P. Landry of Lake Charles; siblings, Edgar Landry (Katherine) of Monroe, Ena Simon (Gerald) of Lake Charles, Winston Landry (Pat) of West Monroe, Margaret Hernandez (Lloyd) of Lafayette, and Therese Cormier of Lake Charles; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marie and Joseph Landry Sr.; and his siblings, Charlie, Bertney, Ira and Bobby Landry.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Robby Bacon will officiate. Burial will follow in Prien Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will begin on Tuesday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and will continue on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the start of the service.
Published in American Press on Nov. 12, 2019