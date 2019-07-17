Home

Reed Funeral Home
315 N. 14th St.
Kinder, LA 70648
(337) 738-3336
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
8:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
1981 - 2019
Joseph F Morris Obituary
Joseph F. Morris, 37, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019. He loved chess, the Dallas Cowboys and was soft hearted with a gift for words.
He is survived by his wife, Kristin R. Morris of Kinder; mother, Cindy Elan Morris of Iowa; son, Silas Joseph Morris of Kinder; daughter, Amelia Rose Morris of Kinder; sister, Julia Morris O'Carroll and husband Heath of Sulphur.
He was preceded in death by his father, Frank Morris; and brother, Jeffery Galen Morris.
Funeral service will be Friday, July 19, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Reed Funeral Home. Pastor John Cernek will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Luke Cemetery of Elton. Visitation will begin at Reed Funeral Home of Kinder Thursday, July 18, 2019. from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. Visitation will continue Friday from 8 a.m. until time of service.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the family for funeral expenses.
Published in American Press on July 17, 2019
