Joseph Hilton Leger, 87, of Lake Charles, La., passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in his home with his family by his side. Mr. Leger was born on Jan. 8, 1933, in Church Point, La., to Marsena and Elvina Leger.
Joseph grew up in Church Point, and moved to Lake Charles in 1954 where he lived most of his life. He worked as a building contractor, and owned Leger Quality Homes. He retired 25 years ago. He met with a group of friends every day at the Pitt Grill for coffee. He loved to build things, and he kept Blue Bell Ice Cream in business. But, above all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Those left to cherish his memory include his beloved wife of 33 years, Dianna Lynn Romero Leger; his daughters, Vickie Benavidez, Diane Leger and Stacy Veillon, all of Lake Charles; his sons, Ronnie Leger of Lake Charles, and Olan Mott Jr. of Welsh, La.; and his sister, Charleen Price of Manteca, Calif.; six grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother, Martin Leger of Carencro, La.
His memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Living Way Pentecostal Church, 1617 E. McNeese St., Lake Charles, LA 70607. Pastor Brent Keating will officiate. Visitation will be at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family to help cover medical and funeral expenses.
Published in American Press on Feb. 28, 2020