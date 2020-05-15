Joseph Hubert Roy
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Hubert Roy, 84, of Lake Charles, La., died at 1:55 p.m. on Friday, May 8, 2020, in a local hospital.
Mr. Roy was born Feb. 29, 1936, in Jennings, La., to Zeno and Marie Lanthier Roy. He attended LaGrange High School in Lake Charles. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy. He worked at many jobs during his lifetime, including the Lake Charles Fire Department, Lake Charles Electric and Cities Service (Citgo) for over 50 years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church. After retirement, he worked in Real Estate, and many other business ventures. Hubert was a loving dad who loved his family dearly, and was devoted to his parents during their lifetime.
Those left to cherish his memory are, his son, Chris Roy (Kellie); his grandsons, Josh Roy (Nikkie) and Christopher Roy (Kristin); great-grandson, Logan Roy; great-granddaughter, Sadie Roy; siblings, Ethel LaCasse, Audrey Roy, Bobbie Thomas and Kenneth Roy (Glenda); and his loving companion, Priscilla Roy.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Friday, May 15, 2020, in the Johnson Funeral Home chapel. Gathering capacity will be limited to 25% occupancy. Burial will follow in Consolata Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. Father Trey Ange will officiate.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 14, 2020
Mary lois harst
Mary Harst
May 14, 2020
We will miss you Hubert! Rest In Peace!! Fox News Carry On! God Bless You!! ❤
Theresa Bourgeois
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved