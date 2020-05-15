Joseph Hubert Roy, 84, of Lake Charles, La., died at 1:55 p.m. on Friday, May 8, 2020, in a local hospital.

Mr. Roy was born Feb. 29, 1936, in Jennings, La., to Zeno and Marie Lanthier Roy. He attended LaGrange High School in Lake Charles. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy. He worked at many jobs during his lifetime, including the Lake Charles Fire Department, Lake Charles Electric and Cities Service (Citgo) for over 50 years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church. After retirement, he worked in Real Estate, and many other business ventures. Hubert was a loving dad who loved his family dearly, and was devoted to his parents during their lifetime.

Those left to cherish his memory are, his son, Chris Roy (Kellie); his grandsons, Josh Roy (Nikkie) and Christopher Roy (Kristin); great-grandson, Logan Roy; great-granddaughter, Sadie Roy; siblings, Ethel LaCasse, Audrey Roy, Bobbie Thomas and Kenneth Roy (Glenda); and his loving companion, Priscilla Roy.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Friday, May 15, 2020, in the Johnson Funeral Home chapel. Gathering capacity will be limited to 25% occupancy. Burial will follow in Consolata Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. Father Trey Ange will officiate.

