Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-2446
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
Joseph Issac Young


Joseph Issac Young Obituary
Joseph Issac Young, age 85, of Lake Charles, La., passed away on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. Joseph was born Jan. 27, 1934.
Joseph was a native of Sulphur, La., and lived most of his life in Lake Charles.
He was preceded in death by wife, Rita Gibbs Young; parents, Allen and Mildred Young; grandparents, Tilley and Dora O'Quain; and a great-great-grandson, Jace Bennett.
Those left behind to cherish his memories are four sons, Wayne "Pete" Young and wife "Cricket" of Lake Charles, Dwight Young and wife Terri of Sulphur, Perry Fillion and wife Tammy of McComb, Miss., and Paul Fillion of Lewisville, Texas; three daughters, Paula LeJeune and husband Russell of Lake Charles, Connie Zilbiskie and husband Charles of Spring, Texas, and Sharon Perrodin of Lake Charles; twenty-five grandchildren; forty-nine great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. Burial will follow in Hayes Cemetery in Hayes, La. Visitation will be from 5 - 8 p.m. on Wednesday, and will resume at 9 a.m. until time of service on Thursday.
Published in American Press on Feb. 27, 2019
