Joseph Issac Young, age 85, of Lake Charles, La., passed away on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. Joseph was born Jan. 27, 1934.

Joseph was a native of Sulphur, La., and lived most of his life in Lake Charles.

He was preceded in death by wife, Rita Gibbs Young; parents, Allen and Mildred Young; grandparents, Tilley and Dora O'Quain; and a great-great-grandson, Jace Bennett.

Those left behind to cherish his memories are four sons, Wayne "Pete" Young and wife "Cricket" of Lake Charles, Dwight Young and wife Terri of Sulphur, Perry Fillion and wife Tammy of McComb, Miss., and Paul Fillion of Lewisville, Texas; three daughters, Paula LeJeune and husband Russell of Lake Charles, Connie Zilbiskie and husband Charles of Spring, Texas, and Sharon Perrodin of Lake Charles; twenty-five grandchildren; forty-nine great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. Burial will follow in Hayes Cemetery in Hayes, La. Visitation will be from 5 - 8 p.m. on Wednesday, and will resume at 9 a.m. until time of service on Thursday.