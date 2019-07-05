Home

Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 528-0240
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
8:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Johnson and Robison Funeral Home Chapel
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Johnson and Robison Funeral Home Chapel
Joseph Jeffery "Jeff" Bergeron

Joseph "Jeff"Jeffery Bergeron, 34, of Sulphur passed away July 3, 2019. He was a 2002 graduate of Sulphur High, enjoyed hunting, fishing, boat riding, crabbing, singing and playing the guitar. Jeff loved being with his family and friends.
Jeff is survived by his loving wife, Courtney Bergeron of Sulphur; two children, Brodi and Brantley Bergeron; two sisters, Blair Alexa Jinks and husband Marcus of Johnson Bayou and Dixie Rose Bergeron; mother, Tracey Quinn and husband Blaine, and father, Ricky Bergeron and wife Candace, all of Sulphur; grandparents, Norma and Harold Bergeron; mother-in-law Dana Niel of Westlake and father-in-law, Brad Knowlton of Lake Charles. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Sue and William Marvin Pearson; cousin, JoJo Bergeron; great-grandparents Leota and John Bergeron.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 5-9 p.m. Friday, July 5, 2019, at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home with visitation continuing from 8 a.m. until time of the service Saturday, July 6. Cremation will follow the service which has been entrusted to Johnson and Robison Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on July 5, 2019
