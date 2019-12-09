|
Joseph Jimmie Marceaux, 83, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2019.
Joseph was born on July 16, 1936, in Kaplan, La., to Ozite and Joseph Marceaux shortly after moving to Abbeville, then Crowley in 1944 where his father was a tenant farmer for Hi Polet Meaux. He attended St. Michael Catholic School, then attending N. Crowley Elementary. At 16 years old, he began working for Pepsi-Cola bottling company and LeFleur Grocery Store as a stock clerk. In 1953 he met Bertha Jane Villejoin while working at a feed store. He also began working for Harmel Cab as a dispatcher and driver. In 1955 Joseph and Bertha married, and in 1956 they welcomed their first son Allen Ray.
In 1957 Joseph began attending Southwest Louisiana Vocational School, earning a certification in welding, also welcoming their second son Robert James and in 1959 welcomed their third son David Lee. In 1960 they relocated to Orange, Texas, where he began working for American Bridge Manufacturer and Livingston Shipyard, then Bethlehem Shipyard in Beaumont. In 1967, he began working turnarounds at Cities Service as a pipe welder, until he was hired permanently in 1974 at Cit-Con.
In 1984, he and Bertha made a trip abroad to Chartres, France for the reuniting of the United States and France Marceaux Family where he learned that his ancestor, General Francois Severin Marceau held a important role in the French Revolutionary war.
The Knights of Columbus were a big part of Joseph's life, joining in 1970. He held several positions during his time; Grand Knight, 4th Degree Grand Knight and Faithful Navigator and was awarded Sir Knight of the Year, Color Corp Award of the year.
During his time in the Knights of Columbus he enjoyed traveling, attending initiation ceremonies and participating in group activities.
His family will best remember him for his love of family, his work ethic, training horses, love of vacationing and boating on Big Lake, and being the best Paw Paw to his grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchild.
Those left to cherish his memory are one son, Allen Ray Marceaux; grandchildren, Angela Renee Overton, Michelle Jones and husband Christopher, Jennifer Lea Simien and Larry Phillip Marceaux and wife Angela; great-grandchildren, Paiglyne Jade and Tynan Brahn Marceaux, Christian Blaze and Alyssah Eve Overton, Gavin and Landon Marceaux, Bryce, Victoria and Joshua Jones, Chasity Marceaux, Keane Gibson and Kyrah Simien, Alli Marceaux; and a great-great-grandchild: Karsyn Lee Gibson
He welcomed into Heaven by his loving wife Bertha, whom he shared 55 wonderful years with, and two sons Robert James Marceaux and David Lee Marceaux.
The family will begin welcoming friends at 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Hixson Funeral Home in Vinton, La. The Knights of Columbus will conduct an Honor Guard Ceremony beginning at 6 p.m., followed by a Rosary at 7 p.m. Visitation will resume Tuesday at 8 a.m. until time of service. A Mass of Christian Burial, led by Father Carlos Garcia at St. Joseph Catholic Church beginning at 10 a.m. He will be laid to rest next to Bertha at Woodlawn Cemetery in Crowley, La.
Published in American Press on Dec. 9, 2019