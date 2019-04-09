Home

Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 625-9171
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
Rosary
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
6:00 PM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
8:00 AM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of LaSalette Catholic Church
Burial
Following Services
Mimosa Pines Cemetery
Carlyss, LA
Joseph L. Broussard, 87, of Sulphur, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019, in the Southwest Louisiana War Veterans Home of Jennings.
Joseph was a member of Our Lady of LaSalette Catholic Church, The Knights of Columbus and American Legion. He served his country in the U.S. Army. Joseph retired from Olin Chemical where he was an operator. He loved gardening, cooking and working in his shop, but the sparkle of his eye were his great granddaughters Gracie and Chloe.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Monica Broussard, Mark Broussard, Connie Broussard Gamble and Marilyn Ford; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and sister Barbara Hill.
He was preceded In death by his wife, Martha Evelyn Broussard; son, Captain Alvin Broussard; and daughter, Mary Evelyn Broussard.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019, in Our Lady of LaSalette Catholic Church, the Rev. Andrews Kollannoor, M.S. will officiate. Burial will follow in Mimosa Pines Cemetery of Carlyss. Visitation will held in Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral home 3 - 8 p.m. Wednesday with a recitation of the rosary at 6 p.m. and resume Thursday, 8- 9:30 a.m.
Published in American Press on Apr. 9, 2019
