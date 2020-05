Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Joseph's life story with friends and family

Share Joseph's life story with friends and family

Graveside service for Joseph L. "Poo" Lazard Jr., 61, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Orange Grove Cemetery in Lake Charles. Pastor E.J. Alexander will officiate. Mr. Lazard departed this life Thursday, April 30, 2020, in Lake Charles.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store